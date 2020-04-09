Watch Survivor Online: Season 40 Episode 9

Who wanted to leave the game?

Survivor Season 40 Episode 9 picked up following the most chaotic tribal council to date.

With one alliance made the target, the fate of one castaway seemed like it was sealed.

However, another challenge meant there was more to work out.

Meanwhile, a king gesture put a target on someone's back, leading to the biggest betrayal of the season.

Use the video above to watch Survivor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.