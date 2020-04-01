Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 13

Did Scheana get Brett fired?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 13, the SUR hostess was mortified when the new staff member insulted her in front of customers.

Meanwhile, Katie prepared a girls' night without Kristen, leading to some of her fellow cast members wondering whether it was a calculated move.

Elsewhere, Lisa returned to England for her mother's funeral, and reflected on te past.

Finally, Tom and Max attacked Jax's house with toilet paper, and there was a big argument in the aftermath.

