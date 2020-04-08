Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Did Katie forgive Schwartz?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 14, things took a turn when the two of them woke up following a night of fighting.

Meanwhile, Scheana opened up about what she was going through, but found herself in another argument with Dayna.

Did Dayna's connection with Brett have anything to do with it?

Elsewhere, Beau finally opened up about his plans to propose to Stassi.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.