Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 15

Did Katie and Schwartz tie the knot all over again?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 15, Kristen fumed when the cast staged a trip to Vegas for the nuptials.

Meanwhile, Lisa bragged about the opening of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and some of the cast was unimpressed.

Elsewhere, Beau asked Stassi's father for her hand in marriage.

How did Stassi react when he popped the question to her?

