Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 17

Did Kristen get her point across?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 17, she tried to reel her friends back in, but realized she was going to need to do a better job of it.

Meanwhile, Lisa hosted an engagement party for Stassi and Beau and all hell broke loose.

Elsewhere, Danica and the SUR staff went head to head with the staff of Pump.

James finally apologized to Katie for the fat-shaming comments.

How did Katie react?

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.