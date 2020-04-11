What to Watch: Killing Eve, In the Dark, Mrs. America, The Baker and the Beauty

It's a big week for television premieres. Despite our lockdown, we're still highly entertained with the television schedule.

Saturday, April 11

9/8c Fashionably Yours (Hallmark)

Hey Vampire Diaries fans! Kat Graham returns to the small screen in the latest Hallmark movie.

After years organizing fashion at a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) decides to move home.

In exchange for her organizing services, moving company owner, Rob (Kendrick Sampson), becomes her tour guide leading up to her move and Lauren discovers there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.

Sunday, April 12

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

There's dangerous weather ahead in Hope Valley.

When a dangerous windstorm hits town, Elizabeth has left half of her class in Carson's hands as a substitute teacher, while she's taken the other half on a field trip.

Elizabeth and the students will be at nature's mercy with their trip to the woods, and newlywed Jesse goes missing!

Everyone else will come together to rescue their family and friends from terrible danger.

9/8c Belgravia (Epix)

The latest historical saga from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes premieres today.

The six-part adaption of his own novel is set in the 19th century and features a plethora of cast memebers you know including Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson, and Alice Eve.

9/8c Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

After months of teases, the hit finally returns for the deadliest season yet.

Yes, Eve has survived Villanelle's attack, but nothing is the same for the one-time MI6 agent. And Villanelle gets a new handler in the form of Harriet Walter (so she has two shows premiereing on Sunday night!).

We'll be reviewing the show, of course, and will also have a round table discussion about the latest installments weekly.

10:30 Run (HBO)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge produces this new series created by Vicky Jones. Starring Merritt Weaver and Domhnall Gleeson, the premise is that two thirty-somethings enact a pact they made when there were 19 years old.

That pact goes like this: If one of us ever sends the message RUN, they'll drop everything and meet, effectively going on the run.

If you've ever wondered what happened with your first love or imagined meeting them again, Run is for you.

How stalled would your life have to be to revisit the past? And would you even be meeting the person you remembered after all of that time? Watch so you don't have to find out for yourself!

Monday, April 13

10/9c The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do, until his life changes unexpectedly on a wild Miami night with a chance encounter with Noa Hollander at a fancy restaurant.

Noa is an international superstar, the daughter of a real estate magnate and a successful model, just out of a high-profile Hollywood relationship.

Sparks fly between the two and the unlikely couple must decide whether to upend their lives to be together, pulling their families into an inevitable culture clash.

The new series stars Nathalie Kelley, Victor Rasuk, Lisa Vidal, Michelle Ventimilla, Dan Bucatinsky, and Carlos Gomez.

Tuesday, April 14

9/8c New Amsterdam (NBC)

The NBC hit returns with a new episode. This isn't the pandemic episode, but there is a brief synopsis of what we missed to introduce a new character in the form of Daniel Dae Kim.

On this epsiode, Dr. Cassian Shin (Kim) joins the staff as a hot-shot surgeon on the same day that multiple patients begin showing similar alarming symptoms. While Helen and Bloom spring into action, Helen cannot help but find issues with Shin's presence.

Max is otherwise engaged helping a child with a rare muscular disorder and navigating his love life.

Wednesday, April 15

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka "the sweetheart of the silent majority" (Cate Blanchett).

Through the eyes of the women of the era -- both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale), and Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks) -- the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the '70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

The first three episodes premiere today with one new episode each week following. We'll have reviews of the entire season here on TV Fanatic!

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Rejoice! The series finally returns after another hiatus. But, it's a musical episode, so... who knows?

After the previous debacles of "Carrie: The Musical" and "Heathers: The Musical," Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a variety show.

But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," Kevin and the gang rally against their principal -- each by performing a number from "Hedwig," turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students' inner lives and struggles.

And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom.

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

How will things shake out after Owen's death?

Nancy and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse on the follow-up episode.

Thursday, April 16

Cursed Films (Shudder)

If you haven't been watching this film-focused series, you've been missing out. So far, the series has done deep dives into troubled movies Poltergeist, The Omen, and The Exorcist.

This week, they'll be looking at The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about cursed films, you'll appreciate what this docu-series reveals.

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

This sleeper hit from The CW returns on Thursday.

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia's (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action.

Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia's crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Also starring Keston John. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury.

Saturday, April 18

9/8c Nature of Love (Hallmark)

City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with help from Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Christopher Russell.

