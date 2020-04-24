When Calls the Heart: Erin Krakow Teases Love Triangle Stress, Elizabeth's Opening Her Heart, and More!

We are just days away from the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale!

We're finishing up our Q&A series with Erin Krakow, the heart in When Calls.

Find out what she thinks about Elizabeth's romantic prospects and achieving her dreams as a writer, as well as her deep bond with Rosemary.

Elizabeth is opening herself to both romance and her dream of being a novelist. Which one of those do you think causes her more anxiety and why?

Haha. Unfortunately, I think they BOTH cause her a fair amount of anxiety! But they’re good problems to have. The fact that she feels strongly means she cares deeply.

Regarding her dreams of becoming a published novelist, I think she’s understandably apprehensive because she’s felt the sting of rejection before. It’s hard for her to put her work out there, knowing that it might not be met with enthusiasm.

Even hearing Lucas’ gentle constructive criticism was challenging for her. Which leads me to the other cause of her anxiety - romance. I don’t think Elizabeth expected to have romantic feelings for anyone so soon after losing Jack.

And the fact that she’s garnered interest from TWO men only complicates things further.

Elizabeth remains one of Henry's steadfast supporters and was willing to give Nathan's dad the benefit of the doubt, too. What makes Elizabeth so understanding?

I think that Elizabeth has always tried to see the good in people.

That’s probably a quality strengthened by her friendship with Abigail, who saw the good in Henry when many could not. Abigail also was the first to want to give Elizabeth a real chance as a schoolteacher when others doubted her.

I think Elizabeth has learned a lot from that example.

Throughout the season, Elizabeth has been reaching out to Nathan because of her connection to Allie and the similar experiences she and Nathan share raising children on their own.

At the same time, Lucas reaches out to Elizabeth with intellectual and civil matters, including charity.

Similarly, in the penultimate episode, Elizabeth noted that she had begun questioning whether she could trust Lucas at the same time Nathan questions trusting her.

What have you, Erin, recognized with the different dynamics between Elizabeth and the two men wooing her?

I’ve recognized that she’s a very lucky lady.

I've also suggested that the perfect man for Elizabeth would be Nacus or Luthan. How do their differences make it more difficult for Elizabeth to choose between her suitors?

Well, it’s just an embarrassment of riches, isn’t it?

I think Elizabeth’s hesitancy to choose has more to do with her own state of readiness and less to do with which suitor has the qualities she’s looking for. Lucas and Nathan are both wonderful people.

I’m sure we’ll have a better idea of what’s in Elizabeth’s heart when she’s finally ready to put herself out there again.

And hopefully, that’ll happen sooner than later because I’m not sure the #Hearties can take much more of the stress caused by this love triangle!

What advice would you give to Elizabeth about her two romantic suitors?

My advice to Elizabeth: be gentle and honest with both their hearts and your own.

How important is it for Elizabeth to have Rosemary as a sounding board?

Beyond important. Invaluable. Rosemary means the world to Elizabeth. Elizabeth could barely admit to herself that she was developing feelings, and it was really Rosemary who helped her admit it and find some peace with it.

It helped Elizabeth give herself permission to care once she knew that she wouldn’t be judged for moving on. Rosemary helped her see that.

How lucky that, despite the initially competitive nature of their relationship, Rosemary and Elizabeth were able to develop such a strong and supportive friendship. And luckier still that they now live right next door to each other and can pop over for a cup of sugar or a wheelbarrow of advice whenever they like!

There aren't many adventures for the ladies of Hope Valley, but Clara's bachelorette party showcased friendships that we'd like to see explored more often. What do you think would be fun for them all to do together to strengthen those bonds?

I’ll leave the brainstorming to our writers, but I agree that it would be great to see more of the Hope Valley ladies working together towards a common goal of having more regular ladies’ nights. The men have their poker! It’s only fair.

If Elizabeth manages to sell her book, how do you think being a professional writer would change her?

More confidence!

Well, hearties, all that's left now is the waiting!

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10 airs this Sunday, and we'll have a full review after it airs.

