TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Rises for Season Finale, Baker and the Beauty Steady

9-1-1 concluded its latest season on an emotional note.

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 18 picked some steam, delivering 7.1 million viewers and a 1.3 rating -- up a tenth vs. its most recent airing.

The series has remained resilient this year, but there is a long wait on the horizon for fans.

Fox confirmed Monday that the fourth season will not hit the air until 2021.

This is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

9-1-1: Lone Star's encore (3.4 million/0.5 rating) had a respectable showing out of the original series.

Look for both shows to be paired up in 2021 to allow for organic crossovers.

The Voice's at home live shows continued on NBC with 7.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

The show has dropped somewhat from the highs at the beginning of the current cycle.

Songland remained a bust in the 10 pm slot with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

ABC's The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart was steady as a rock with 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The Baker and the Beauty picked up some steam in total viewers with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

While the series has now been a big hit, it is holding steady.

CBS' primetime special of The Price is Right secured 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating.

There was nothing unusual to report for Roswell, New Mexico, which had 0.7 million viewers and a 0.1 rating).

