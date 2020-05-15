TV Ratings: How to Get Away with Murder Ends With 16-Month High

Annalise Keating's journey came to an end Thursday night with the series finale of How to Get Away with Murder.

The final episode delivered 3.24 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo -- up 20 and 40 percent to give the show its highest total viewer tally since October 2018.

As a whole, the back half of the final season held up well after a long hiatus.

Starting the night for ABC was Who Wants to Be a Millionaire at 6.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16, in turn, picked up a tenth with its own finale.

It had 5.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The series has proven that it can deliver decent ratings away from Grey's Anatomy.

Over on The CW, Katy Keene's finale had 464,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The series is on the bubble for renewal, and a decision is slated to come in June.

Given that the network has a bias towards renewing, expect the show to get a renewal.

In The Dark had 341,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, but the series is already renewed.

NBC's Council of Dads (2.8 million/0.4 rating) and Blindspot (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were both steady in the demo.

CBS aired originals of canceled comedies Man With a Plan (5.5 million/0.7 rating) and Broke (4.6 million/0.6 rating).

Fox's Celebrity Watch Party (1.6 million/0.3 rating) dipped from its already anemic debut.

