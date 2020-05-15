Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16 Review: Louder Than a Bomb

Well, that certainly changes things.

After the final few moments on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16, Andy's life will never be the same.

She's got to have a million questions, as one would when [SPOILER ALERT] their mother comes back from the dead.

OK, Elena Herrera didn't technically come back from the dead as she was never dead to begin with, but regardless, this revelation is going to have serious implications for Andy.

First off, what was Pruitt thinking?

What kind of father tells their 9-year-old daughter that their mother has died when she's really still alive?

It would have been one thing for Pruitt to spare Andy the details of how her mother died when she was younger if Elena had committed suicide.

But to hide something like this? Well, it's unforgivable.

Flashbacks revealed this episode that things weren't all sunshine and rainbows between Pruitt and Elena, but as Andy has recently learned, no marriage is perfect.

Yes, her parents fought, but everyone's parents fight.

And while everyone else around her was telling her she was paranoid -- except Meredith -- Andy's gut told her something more was going on.

Well, she was right on the money, but there's no way she could have seen this coming.

When Station 19 returns for its fourth season, Andy's going to have plenty of questions, the most pressing of which will be what happened.

Why exactly did Pruitt lie? Was he trying to protect Andy, or was it just him being selfish again?

Andy: I’m probably being paranoid.

Meredith: Or you’re remembering stuff you tried very hard to forget. The brain is an amazing machine. If there’s an event or a loss that’s too traumatic, it has a way off walling itself off, so you can survive the trauma. And then here come the memories. They come back in fragments and little puzzle pieces that then you have to put together. And when that happens, that hurts, and I’m not talking about just emotionally. The body remembers the event. The brain remembers the trauma. And that, that’s a whole body ache.

Andy: Thank you. Thank you for… The people who love me keep telling me I sound crazy.

Meredith: Oh Herrera, you know what? For what it’s worth, you don’t sound crazy. And sometimes a breakthrough can look an awful lot like a breakdown. Permalink: I’m probably being paranoid.

Permalink: I’m probably being paranoid.

And also, why did Elena leave? Did she abandon Andy, or did Pruitt force Elena out of their lives for some unknown reason?

The problem is that whatever the answers may be, Andy's never going to have the chance to confront Pruitt about his actions.

The late captain could have a very good reason for keeping Andy from Elena.

However, Andy will still have a hard time reconciling what her father did, even if it was for her own good.

And if Pruitt had a good reason for keeping the mother and daughter apart when Andy was younger, why not tell her when she was grown up?

It's not like Pruitt just never got around to it.

He knew he had only months to live, but instead of telling Andy the truth, he took this secret to the grave.

Andy can never ask him these questions, and that's bound to bring up lots of heavy emotions and unresolved feelings.

If we thought she was in a dark place during Station 19 Season 3, that could be nothing compared to the emotional turmoil that's prepared to follow.

Whatever answers lie around the corner, Andy's in for one wild ride.

This would be a time where she should lean on her husband, but things are still pretty rocky between her and Sullivan.

Granted, things have been rough since they got married, but not being there when your husband wakes up from major surgery is bound to put a strain on their relationship.

Sullivan: You know, sometimes it’s easier to be mad at someone you lost than to grieve them, Andy.

Andy: I am grieving him.

Sullivan: You’re trying to find a reason…

Andy: I miss him.

Sullivan: … to be mad at your father and…

Andy: Every minute of every day, and I’m furious with him for lying to me, and keeping my family from me. Why can’t both of those things be true?

Sullivan: Because he just died. Heroically, saving your entire team. Permalink: Because he just died.

Permalink: Because he just died.

Ever since Andy and Sullivan got married on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12, viewers have watched Andy become increasingly unsure of her decision.

What's worse is that Andy isn't discussing these feelings with Sullivan, but instead keeps turning to Jack.

It doesn't help matters that Sullivan kept dismissing Andy's quest for answers about her mother, as it only drives the newlyweds farther apart.

The continued arguing is also problematic, and nothing ever seems to get resolved.

While Sullivan won't be able to fault Andy for not being at the hospital when he woke up, Andy didn't know her mother was still alive when she went to meet with her aunt.

If Andy had known the truth, then her actions could be excused.

However, leaving Sullivan when he got out of surgery -- or even before -- just to see an aunt she hasn't seen in 20 years is somewhat questionable.

Surely, Andy could have waited until Sullivan was stable before going to see her aunt, but she didn't.

That is very telling of where their relationship is heading when Station 19 returns.

There's a very good chance they could end up divorced if they don't start communicating and supporting each other unconditionally.

Sullivan is going to need Andy now more than ever, but as the past few episodes have shown, her attention is split.

She can't give Sullivan what he needs right now, and as Amelia told Sullivan, this can be a long recovery.

Amelia: OK, all right.

Sullivan: What, what are you doing?

Amelia: We’re having a meeting, you and me, right now.

Sullivan: A meeting? I’m about to have surgery.

Amelia: And you just got married, and your wife just lost her father, and you could lose your job and go to jail. Your life is in session, and you are keeping it all inside, and that is a recipe for relapse.

Sullivan: I’m not gonna relapse. I just need to get through this surgery right now without using and…

Amelia: And how do addicts get through life without using? We talk to each other. Permalink: We talk to each other.

Permalink: We talk to each other.

There's still only a 50 percent chance the surgery was successful, which means it could go either way.

If it worked, the recovery is going to be brutal.

If not, that could send Sullivan spiraling into a deep depression, especially since he's job with the Seattle Fire Department is up in the air at the moment.

And regardless of the outcome, Sullivan is going to be in a great deal of pain, meaning he could very well relapse.

All of these are reasons why he needs a strong support system at this time.

However, at the moment, Andy can't give him what he needs.

Elsewhere in the jam-packed episode, Maya finally realized what everyone has been trying to get her to acknowledge for the past two episodes: Her father is abusive.

In hindsight, it makes sense that the only way Maya would realize that is by interacting with her father.

So naturally, the series had to have Mr. Bishop stop by in the present day, even if it was a little out of the blue.

Mr. Bishop showing up at the firehouse was one thing, but following his daughter to the scene of an emergency was just creepy.

He also had no right to talk to Maya like that while she was working, as it was just beyond insulting.

Mr. Bishop doesn't know the first thing about being a firefighter, so it was completely unfair for him to berate Maya for not doing her job properly.

If things had stopped there, then Maya may not have admitted the truth.

Maya: I was so stupid. Everyone saw the truth about my dad but me. Everyone.

Jack: It’s how these things usually go.

Maya: I ruined the best relationship I ever had because of him.

Jack: You could apologize.

Maya: It’s too late for that. Way too late.

Jack: You’d be surprised how far an ‘I’m sorry’ can get you. Permalink: It’s too late for that. Way too late.

Permalink: It’s too late for that. Way too late.

However, once Mr. Bishop grabbed her hair, there was no denying it anymore.

It was that act, the physical abuse, that finally got through to Maya and forced her to see her father for the monster he truly is.

It may not be enough for her to cut him out of her life completely, but she made a positive first step toward healing by admitting the truth to herself.

It's not going to be an easy thing to process and deal with, but at least she'll have the support of those around her, which does include Carina.

Yes, Maya and Carina are back together and have declared their undying love for each other. Cue the feels.

It was very big of Maya to admit her mistakes and apologize to Carina.

That moment showed just how much the captain has grown in a short period.

It's especially evident when you compare Maya's action with how she cavalierly broke things off with Jack at the beginning of the season.

It's something Maya would never have been brave -- or vulnerable -- enough to do even a few episodes ago, but being with Carina changed Maya.

As Maya said, this was the best relationship she ever had, and after a little nudge from Jack, she decided to fight for it.

She made a choice to put herself out there, even though she knew things might not work out.

The same cannot be said for Dean, who decided to kick Vic out without so much as an honest answer.

He hid under the guise of new girlfriend Sasha not being comfortable with their living arrangement and not wanting to confuse Prue instead of owning up to his feelings.

Vic: OK, so you’re gonna kick me out for some girl you’ve been on three dates with?

Dean: No, no, it’s also confusing for Prue.

Vic: For Prue?

Dean: Yes, for Prue.

Vic: OK, well…

Dean: When she gets older.

Vic: Well, then I’ll leave in two years, Miller. What the hell?

Dean: You have to go somewhere. You have to find another place. I’m grateful, you know, for all the help with me and Prue, but it’s time. It’s time. You have to go. Permalink: It’s time. You have to go.

Permalink: It’s time. You have to go.

Dean probably thinks that he can put Vic back in the "friend" category if they don't live together, but just because they won't be roommates, it doesn't mean his feelings will magically disappear.

He may feel this is the only way to salvage his friendship with Vic, but kicking her out like this is only going to drive a wedge between them.

It also doesn't help that Vic can tell that Dean is hiding something.

Understandably, Dean doesn't want to risk losing Vic, but being less than honest with her puts their entire relationship in jeopardy.

Sure, things could get awkward if Dean comes clean, but it's better to have things out in the open than to keep them bottled up.

The result may not be pretty, but at least it's the truth, which is what happened for Travis and Emmett.

Yes, Travis finally told Emmett he didn't feel the same way.

It was painful to watch, but Travis did the right thing.

It would have been cruel for Travis to keep stringing Emmett along, especially when he didn't reciprocate those feelings.

Emmett was understandably hurt and upset, but he should know the truth before things get any more complicated.

It's also worth discussing whether Emmett was actually in love with Travis or just projecting his gratitude onto the firefighter.

Travis is essentially the first real relationship Emmett has ever had.

Travis was the one who helped Emmett come to terms with who he is and come out to his father.

Travis: Hey, who know what? I slept with an engaged friend. Yeah, I did. Even after he wasn’t engaged anymore. I kept sleeping with him because I liked it. I slept with him even after I knew he was falling in love with me. I actually slept with him last night, and a little bit this morning.

Duncan: Do you love him?

Travis: No. Permalink: I slept with an engaged friend.

Permalink: I slept with an engaged friend.

Those are heavy things, and it's possible Emmett could have been in love with this idea of who Travis was to him rather than how he felt.

Whether or not I'm right, their fallout most likely means viewers won't be seeing much of Emmett around Station 19 in the future, which is a shame because the character has grown on me.

Some stray thoughts:

Dixon getting arrested was one of the highlights. It's about time he got what he deserved, although his arrest, along with Sullivan's suspension, leads me to wonder who will be in charge of the SFD next season.

Meredith was the right person for Andy to vent to, not only because Meredith could fill Andy in on the medicine behind trauma and repressed memories, but because Meredith understands complicated family dynamics. Upon deeper analysis, Meredith went through very similar experiences as Andy, from her father abandoning her as a child and re-entering her life as an adult and to her mother dying.

Did anyone else sense some sparks between Jack and Inara? It would be great if the lieutenant could find a nice, healthy relationship for once, and it helps that her son, Marcus, is already taken with Jack. Jack, like everyone else, deserves happiness, and he has done a lot of hard work toward bettering himself this season.

Maya cutting off her hair in the mirror was a powerful moment, and Danielle Savre did an amazing job in that scene.

So what did you think Station 19 Fanatics?

Why did Pruitt lie to Andy about her mother being dead?

Are Andy and Sullivan heading for 'splitsville?

Where do Maya/Carina, Dean/Vic, and Travis/Emmett go from here?

Hit the comments below to let me know what you thought. If you happened to miss the season finale, remember you can watch Station 19 online at TV Fanatic.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.