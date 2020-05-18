Watch Billions Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Chuck opt to leave the team behind?

On Billions Season 5 Episode 3, he eturned to his alma mater to pursue a new opportunity.

Meanwhile, Axe's big venture was sidelined by a family crisis that forced him to make a big decision about his future.

Elsewhere, Taylor realized it was time to assert independence, and it paved the way for a risky move.

Finally, Wendy was less than impressed about being put in an awkward position.

