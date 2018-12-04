45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas

'Tis the season where everyone tries to convince Santa that they've been on their best behavior all year long.
But Santa has a list, he's checked it twice, and he knows exactly which TV characters were naughty or nice.
For every character that deserves a nice Christmas gift is a character who's been so bad all they deserve is a lump of coal in their stockings.
From murder to corruption to cheating on a spouse, here's a list of "naughty" characters who are not going to be happy with their gifts from Santa come Christmas morning.
Who would you add to the list?
1.
Joe - You
The new series of You hasn’t even premiered yet, but we already know Joe, Will, or whatever he’s calling himself these days, is up to no good. He’s relocated to California, he’s hating on the very thing that makes California so great (Instagram influencers, specifically), and he’s pretending to be someone he’s not to lure in his latest victim. And then there’s the fact that he picked up his life after killing Beck like nothing ever happened . . .
2.
Alice - Batwoman
Most of the crime in Gotham City? Blame it on Alice, Kate’s broken sister. Killing Catherine, her step-mom and the Commander’s wife, clocks as her biggest crime to date.
3.
Clarke - Legacies
Clarke may be misunderstood and seeking daddy’s love, but there’s a reason people don’t forgive him the way they do Hope -- he’s killed on numerous occasions, he attempted to kill Hope, and he posed as Professor Vardemus to siphon Josie’s dark magic to help himself. Maybe getting decapitated was punishment enough, though?
4.
Adam - Dynasty
Anyone who wages war against sweet Liam is bound to end up on Santa’s naughty list. Adam clobbered Liam over the head and locked him in a pool closet, which almost killed him. He’s been making Fallon’s life a living hell, sabotaging Cristal, burnt down Blake’s winery, and lied about being blind.
5.
Jamie Dutton - Yellowstone
Second eldest son Jamie got the shaft early in life when his father decided he wouldn't be a rancher like his dad but the family lawyer. Expectations are high in the Dutton family, and instead of getting tough, Jamie got so weak that when threatened with his actions against his father getting exposed, he murdered someone out of fear. Oops! Santa can't possibly be pleased.
6.
Jon Snow - Game of Thrones
He killed the love of his life. Enough said.
