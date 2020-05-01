Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Robin think the "Council of Dads" idea would work?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 2, she sought more information, and found herself learning more about her husband in the process. 

Scott and Luly - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Luly had an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle, and learned more about her early years with Scott. 

Elsewhere, Evan made plans for a move to New York. 

Was the rest of the family on board?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Theo: You're not my dad, you know?
Larry: I know.
Theo: Good.

Anthony: Are you always this bossy?
Larry: Well, I'm a Virgo.

