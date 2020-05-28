Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 2

What happened to Octavia and Diyoza?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 2, the drama came to a head as we finally learned more facts about the anomaly than ever before.

With lives on the line, it became clear there was more to the story than the heroes were told.

But Octavia and Diyoza were still missing.

That's why Gabriel and Echo joined forces with Diyoza's daughter to get the answers.

Use the video above to watch The 100 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.