Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Hurricane Leah

Did Ramona cause problems for Leah?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 9, the newest housewife invited her sister to accompany the gals on a trip.

But Ramona was unimpressed.

Meanwhile, Tinsley and Dorinda continued to fight over the past, but one of their friends caused a big scene because of the way they were acting.

Elsewhere, Luann tried to find more creative material for her next show.

