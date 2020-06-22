90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Wish A Heifer Would

One couple has already butted heads.

Yazan and Brittany's reunion did not go well on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 4, and the two of them could already be in jeopardy well before they've even told each other everything.

Meanwhile, Jihoon is still misleading Deavan, Armando had a heartwrenching heart to heart with his parents, and Jenny's knew house is not what she envisioned.

Check out the highlights, lowlights, and noteworthy moment from the latest installment of this madness of a show below.

Reunited And It Feels So ... Cautionary

Despite all the warnings signs that maybe she should've waited, Jenny reunited with Sumit in India.

It had only been five months since the last time they saw each other in person, so that's not too shabby for two people who basically can't afford penny candy right now.

Wait, you guys know what penny candy is, right?

Ask Jenny; she'll remember.

No More Lyi-HAHAHAHA!

Credit where it's due, Sumit does seem genuine in his love for Jenny. He cares for her, and it's easy to buy that he wants this new life with her.

But Jenny threw herself into a life in India again under the guise that he's honest now, and Sumit thinkes he's an open book at the moment. Is he, though? It's hard to say, but he believes it, so good on you, Sumit.

"I'm Coming Out ... Again"

Armando had one of the most awkward dinners ever. You gotta appreciate his traditional Mexican parents urging him to eat something when he was all picky with the food. Parents, you know?

Alas, the hour subjected us to Armando broaching the topic of his sexuality after not discussing it with them for the past three years. The tears flowed, the food got cold, the allergies flared up.

Love is Love and Family is Muy Complicado

You got to give it to Armando's parents for taking so much of this news in stride because Armando came in HOT.

Friendly reminder that he was gay and thought his parents didn't love him anymore.

"By the way, I have a partner, and oh yeah, he's moving to Mexico, and I'm moving in with him. And my daughter is coming with me, and yo, when can I bring Kenny to Sunday dinner?"

Phew, it was a lot. After a gut-punch of a moment when Armando told his parents, he thought they didn't love him anymore, and they both reassured him that wasn't the case in their ways, mom has accepted everything, and dad still needs time.

Oof. Unpopular opinion time; that's progress.

Pops needs some time to process, and that's reasonable. We're running the risk of him never coming around and only saying things because of the cameras, but let us give him the benefit of the doubt. Who knows?

Maybe the real tension will be them embracing a Gringo with a skincare routine that was blessed by Jesus himself.

Always Bet On ... Anyone But Jihoon, Let's Be Real

Deavan is throwing her all into relocating to Korea to be with Jihoon.

And she's trusting him to provide for their family. She has the highest of hopes that she can be a stay at home mom, and for some reason, this is something she can only do in Korea.

Sure, Dad

Yazan's father is honestly kind of cool. He's devout in his faith and his culture, but he also seems to accept that his son is in love with Brittany, and he's blessing the marriage.

Of course, he's expecting Brittany to convert to Islam, wear hijab, get divorced, and embrace the culture. And, Yazan is lying about Brittany's willingness to do all of these things. You hate to see it.

Shoutout to Yazan's dad for reminding him to bring a bouquet of roses to woo Brittany, though; he's pretty rad.

Mama's Got a Go-Pack

Ariela's mother must have been a girl scout because she is going to Ethiopia prepared.

She raided the hospital she works at for supplies just in case the labor and delivery process in Ethiopia is anything like she expects.

Dante Doesn't Deserve This!

Ariela packed her entire life in seven suitcases and was Ethiopia-bound, and she had a lot of feelings about leaving her family. Blah, blah, blah, boohoo.

Can we talk about how sad it was when she left Dante, the dog? It was the saddest goodbye, bar none.

When Even The Squad Knows You Ain't $h!t

Every group has that one friend with Peter-Pan Syndrome who can't get their sh!t together. If you don't have that friend, then you probably are that friend. Jihoon is that friend.

The epic side-eye and looks of pure exasperation by Jihoon's buddies as he recounted that he isn't working two jobs (they were NOT shocked by this, it sounds like the real surprise is that he has one at all).

His one friend, Korean Pete Davidson, has no problem saying it how it is.

Jihoon Sits Atop a Throne of Lies

Deavan is literally hours away from Korea with both kids, and Jihoon is still lying about having two jobs. He only has a part-time delivery job. Anyone else wondering what kind of "deliveries" he's making this time?

He also has zero house prospects, and he seems utterly unfazed by all of this. I guess that's what you'd expect from a manchild.

Wish a Heifer Would

One of the best things about this show is when you get those moments of watching customs and culture unfold before your eyes.

For Jenny, that included a house blessing, parading a sacred cow through every room of the house while she also walks around the place with a flower pot on her head.

Listen, I don't know, but I was into it. Even Bessie side-eyed Jenny as she left.

Home is Where the Casual Murder Is

Nothing says "home, sweet home" like homicide, am I right? Yeah, their new house is a bit of a fixer-upper and older than Jenny but given that Sumit damn near has to cut off his arm to pay for his divorce, it beats living in the street.

Ten Seconds Into "Welcome Home, Bae; Let's Chill" All Hell Breaks Loose

Let's face it, we all knew Brittany and Yazan would bring the most outrageous drama of all, so are we surprised that they didn't even make it to the airport parking lot?

Brittany lasted .729 seconds in Jordan before she effed everything up, lowkey said screw his culture and country and hollered about being American.

Is that a record? It may be one.

Turning Up on a Tuesday

The way Brittany was chugging a bottle before she left for the airport should have been an indicator that she had more booze stashed away.

She managed to smuggle it in, but while hugging the producers (for some reason?), the bottle was exposed.

Brittany maybe should have done some googling on the full-day flight to Jordan, and Yazan needs to accept that the woman he's in love with is not cut out for his conservative life.

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics! Sound off below with all of your favorite moments.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.