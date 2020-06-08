Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 6-08-20: Claire's Hidden Agenda

Claire's back, and she hasn't changed as much as she claimed.

The Days of Our Lives spoiler video for the week of 6-08-20 makes it clear that she has plans of her own for being back in Salem.

And she's not the only explosive return, either, as her cousin Allie is also back with a secret of her own.

Allie's secret is the more interesting of the two.

The last time we saw Allie, she was a sweet, quiet little girl who was nothing like Sami. Now she's a young woman; she's pregnant, and it seems Sami doesn't know.

Promise not to tell my mother? Allie Permalink: Promise not to tell my mother?

According to the spoiler video, she's going to show up on Eric's doorstep looking for help and asking him not to tell Sami.

That brings up a lot of questions. Days of Our Lives may go for yet another Who's the Daddy storyline, but the more compelling mystery is whether Sami doesn't know about her daughter's pregnancy.

After all, Sami wasn't happy about Nicole and Eric's engagement, and I wouldn't put it past her to use her pregnant daughter to try to bring the wedding to a screeching halt.

Would Allie go along with that? Who knows.

She was a sweet, quiet kid, but nothing stops the writers from totally changing her personality to fit the story. Besides, who says she's a willing participant in Sami's scheme?

Meanwhile, it's unsurprising that Claire has an agenda of her own. The only question here is how long it will take her family to figure out they've been duped and how much damage Claire can do in the meantime.

Days of Our Lives also has released ten spoiler photos for the week of 6-08-20. Check them out below and let us know what you think!

Will and Sonny realize Gabi is missing.

The guys get involved in this messy Jake storyline when they realize that no one's heard from Gabi or know where she is.

Ben was just talking about how Will isn't really his friend, so maybe this will bring the two closer together again so that Will can be Ben's best man after all.

I'd rather have more of Will and Sonny trying to adopt a baby, but I guess that's on hold until Gabi is found.

Belle and Shawn arrive in Salem to discuss Claire's future.

Belle and Shawn's return makes sense, except that they were supposedly sticking around Salem to take care of Claire while she was in the mental hospital.

It is supposed to be two years later (I keep forgetting about that pesky time jump!), so I guess they went home at some point.

In any case, they're Claire's parents, so it makes sense for them to be consulted about this decision. Spoilers say they will want to take her back to Hong Kong, which will ruin her plan.

We know she's staying in Salem a while, so obviously she talks them out of that idea. This should be entertaining.

Claire privately anticipates Ben and Ciara's wedding.

Of course, she does.

Ben and Ciara's wedding appears to be Claire's new obsession. She says she wants to make amends to Ciara, but what does she really want?

Time will tell, but you can bet Claire is going to stir up a whole lot of trouble once she gets back to Salem.

Hope reassures Ciara about Claire's impending release.

This is bound to be an emotional scene, though we already know Ciara has a lot to worry about from Claire, so that takes some of the power out of the whole thing.

Ciara probably won't trust Claire no matter what Hope says, and that's understandable.

But will anyone point out the irony of Hope reassuring Ciara that she has nothing to worry about from Claire's release after Hope led a one-woman movement to force Ben out of Salem after his?

Eric and Nicole get an unexpected visitor.

Welcome to our screens, Lindsay Arnold (Allie).

This has all the makings of a good, soapy story, and it's about time Eric and Nicole got something to do besides snipe at each other or Brady.

Allie's pregnancy could go in so many different directions, too.

I'm not happy that showrunner Ron Carlivati has described Allie as a "mini-Sami," but nevertheless, I'm excited about this drama.

Lucas comes to Kate with distressing news.

YAY! Not only is Allie back, but so is her dad.

Bryan Datillo never stays long enough for my liking, but I'll take all the Lucas I can get.

As for the distressing news, I'm guessing he knows about Allie's pregnancy or has found out somehow.

Either that or Lucas and Sami married and divorced off-screen. Let's hope that's not it.

Eli and Lani make a big decision about their wedding.

Eli and Lani have already decided on Marlena as an officiant and on Abe walking Lani down the aisle.

So what is this big decision?

It's probably either the date or the venue or both.

As long as they don't decide to elope, after all, either one is fine. This spoiler qualifies at the least exciting spoiler -- let's hear more about Lani's latest OB/GYN appointment instead.

Allie drops a bombshell on Lucas.

So maybe Lucas doesn't know about the pregnancy when he arrives in Salem after all.

Could he come to town thinking Allie has disappeared?

Anyway, Lucas has had a ton of experience dealing with Allie's mother and her impulsive behavior, so it'll be fascinating to see how he does dealing with Allie.

That might bring up uncomfortable feelings for him, too, since Sami set the trend of changing inconvenient DNA test results when she and Lucas conceived Will.

Xander seeks advice from Jack about Sarah.

Okay, this one is a head-scratcher.

What on Earth makes Xander think Jack knows anything about how to win Sarah back?

Sure, Xander was the one who introduced amnesiac Jack to Eve, but the two have nothing to do with each other nowadays, so this spoiler seems weird.

At least Xander is probably cultured enough to understand Jack's literary references.

Ciara confronts Brady about his true intentions.

It was obvious she was going to after she found her proposal in the trash.

Ciara trying to save the company that Brady is trying to destroy could be a compelling story.

God knows she needs some sort of story besides her endless sexathon with Ben, though how she has time to confront Brady AND investigate where Gwen has disappeared to is beyond me.

