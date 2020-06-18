Hightown Sneak Peek: Jackie is Haunted by the Latest Victim

Krista's storyline came to a grisly end on Hightown Season 1 Episode 5, but it was the type of development we needed to push Jackie closer to confronting her demons.

Hightown Season 1 Episode 6, airing Sunday at 8/7c on Starz, finds Jackie in a troubled state. The young woman she has been pursuing is dead, and the truth about Sherry's murder seems too far out of grasp.

Jackie continues to have nightmares, and Starz offered us an exclusive sneak peek at the latest of which.

Jackie is haunted by Krista, but will it push Jackie in the right direction to crack the case that has been plaguing her throughout Hightown Season 1?

The series has done exceptionally well in the storylining department. Rebecca Cutter and her team of writers have brought us an intricately plotted murder mystery with a timely story.

It makes sense then that the series has been renewed.

Starz made the exciting announcement last week, but we still have three episodes remaining this season, and if you think you know what's going to happen, prepare for some shocks.

In a statement announcing the renewal, Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said, “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

The series has been a success on Starz as well as its international counterpart, Starz Play, meaning that viewers around the world have been pulled into the gripping world of Cape Cod.

The cast includes Monica Raymund, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, Dohn Norwood, and James Badge Dale.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.