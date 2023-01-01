Bring On 2023! TV and Movies We Can't Wait to Watch

We've just run down the best (and worst) of 2022. So, what's got us excited for 2023?

There is so much good TV waiting in the wings, not to mention some movies we've been aching to see.

Here's a list of everything we're excited about in the entertainment world.

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)

MTV's biggest scripted hit returns with a movie, and we are so here for it.

Enemies were plentiful in Beacon Hills, and they're mounting once again, forcing Alpha Scott McCall to gather a trusted band of allies to ward off evil with their many respective (supernatural) talents.

What has us the most worried is Allison Argent's return from the dead, bow in hand, hunting the man she once loved.

This is going to be good, so plan on catching it on release day, January 26.

Harrison Ford's Continued Renaissance

Ford's first regular role in 1923 is just the tip of the iceberg for the actor's very big year ahead.

February finds him starring alongside Jason Segal in the Apple TV+ series, Shrinking, a comedy about, you guessed it, shrinks. Ford's greatest roles have always been infused with humor, and he should be in his element here.

Add to the fact that it's written by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Segal, and it adds up to a spectacular treat.

Most exciting of all, Ford is hoping to recapture the magic as iconic adventurer Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Dial us is for excitement as the charming actor makes 2023 one to remember!

Shrinking premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny drops in theaters on June 30.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Troll haters be damned, we cannot wait to see the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reunited for this final season of Admiral Picard’s retirement-but-not-really adventures.

We imagine it’ll be like Ocean’s 11 and R.E.D. had a space-traveling, galaxy-saving baby, and it’s going to be the best of all worlds.

Additionally, the possibility exists of this final arc spinning off into the fan-endorsed Raffi and Seven series. We know that Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan are up for it, and the world needs more badass, smart-mouthed, high-flying, confident-but-vulnerable, romantically linked adventuring partners. Right?

Star Tre: Picard Season 3 premieres February 16 on Paramount+.

Yellowjackets Season 2

Showtime's ensemble thriller about a group of young girls forced to survive after a plane wreck and how their lives were affected 30 years later is the closest to watercooler TV (apart from Game of Thrones) that we've come in a long time.

Yellowjackets Season 1 ended with more questions than we care to count, but the story was so well told throughout that we have no doubts that answers will be coming and that they'll knock our socks off.

So far, we know that Simone Kassell had been cast as adult Lottie, but we suspect we'll be in for many surprises once the season gets underway.

Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres on March 24 on streaming and March 26 on linear TV. Spoilers can ruin the experience, so we know when we'll be watching!

Poker Face (Peacock)

Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne starring in a series written by Knives Out scribe Rian Johnson? Sign us up!

Poker Face finds Lyonne's character on a crime-solving road trip in which she encounters characters played by Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, and Tim Meadows, among others.

Little by little, Peacock is adding impressive talent to its lineup, and this is definitely one to watch.

Poker Face premieres January 16 on Peacock.

65 (In Theaters)

What is it about Adam Driver that allows him to fit into so many different roles? His enviable talent, of course, and his relatability, for sure.

So who better to blast off hoping to find alien life only to find himself as the sole adult survivor, caring for a child on earth 65 million years ago?

Epic tales of survival are always a good bet, and with Driver at the helm, 65 should set the course for incredible action and adventure.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney+)

Kathryn Hahn will reprise her iconic role in this WandaVision spinoff.

Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Patti LuPone are just some of the big names teased, so we're very excited to see what happens next.

Will Wanda pop up and save the day again, or will Agatha unleash holy hell on the world?

There are many questions, and we deserve some answers. Coming Winter 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (In Theaters)

It all started for us when someone killed John Wick's puppy. There was never a more direct hit on our senses, opening us to all of Wick's rage.

We've fought by his side for three installments so far, and although we know relatively little about John Wick: Chapter Four, we also have little doubt that the violence will be similarly earned.

Fan-favorite Keanu Reeves ensures that John Wick is a hero for the ages, and what scares us the most is that director Chad Stahelski has said time might be up for Wick's chances for a happy ending.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24, 2023.

The Last of Us (HBO)

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey headline this TV adaptation of the hit video game series.

The project hails from Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann and Chornobyl's Craig Mazin.

There's a lot at stake in this universe.

We've watched the entire first season and can't wait to share our thoughts next month!

The Last of Us premieres on January 15 on HBO.

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One (In Theaters)

When was the first trailer for Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One, anyway? It might have been before we knew it would be released in two parts.

Tom Cruise has successfully ridden the waves as Ethan Hunt for six films, and already the promise of the seventh and eighth is off the charts.

The villain this go around will be played by Esai Morales, and Cruise will be accompanied by many familiar faces, including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebeca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby.

Go big or go home is a motto Cruise lives by, and it's worked exponentially well so far.

Mission Impossible - Dead Dead Reckoning, Part One premieres in theaters on July 14, 2023.

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary with the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

That's right, folks. We're getting three special episodes before Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson take over as the new Time Lord and companion, respectively.

Russell T. Davies is also back as showrunner, so we should expect a season that pays homage to the iconic franchise.

What could possibly go wrong?

Doctor Who returns to Disney+ on December 23, 2023.

The White Lotus Season 3 (HBO)

Mike White proved with The White Lotus Season 2 that the series deserves to return yearly for more murder and mystery.

With very few details about Season 3, all we can do is speculate.

Unconfirmed rumors suggest Connie Britton will be back alongside Laura Dern.

Wouldn't that be dream casting?

The Walking Dead Universe Expansion (AMC)

The end was just the beginning of The Walking Dead universe.

The main series is over, but Daryl is off to Paris, Maggie and Negan to New York, and Rick & Michonne will reunite to battle the CRM.

Three new spinoffs will expand the franchise and, hopefully, give us some long-overdue answers.

Will this mark the end of the franchise? That's the bigger question.

Scream VI (In Theaters)

Scream was successfully revived last year, and we have another movie on the way.

Unfortunately, Neve Campbell will not be a part of the fun, but we've been promised much more screentime for Courteney Cox. It's not the same, but we'll have at least one OG back for the latest wave of terror.

The returning cast from Scream 5 will also make for some connective tissue as Ghost Face takes Manhattan.

Manhattan should make for a different level of horror.

Scream VI is in theaters on March 10.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

It's been a minute but the adventures of Grogu and Din resume in early 2023.

After such a lengthy hiatus, there's a lot to cover. Hopefully, the series can keep up the pace.

We should also expect set-up for some of the spin-offs.

Hooray, right?

Barbie (In Theaters)

They had some of us at Barbie. They had all of us at Margot Robbie. Toss in Ryan Gosling and Little Women director Greta Gerwig (and her co-writer, Noah Baumbach), and Barbie promises to have a little something for everyone.

We expect the summer to be very, very pink and for Barbie sales to skyrocket with the debut. We haven't even begun to see the promotional tie-ins yet. Be still our beating hearts!

Additional cast members to wet your appetite include Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Michael Cera. This is going to be ginormous!

Barbie drops in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3

After a stellar Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, it'll be very interesting to see how they top it with the new season!

Coming off a shocking death, Monet will be grieving and trying to figure out a way forward for her fractured family. All while seemingly unaware of who really killed her son.

The Tejada drama should be juicy this season, and if you add Tariq into the mix as a man who can never stay out of trouble, you've got all the makings for another satisfying season of one of Starz's top series.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

After a harrowing ordeal on a ship in their quest to retrieve their golden cross, the ever-evolving Pogues got stranded on an island and seemed pretty content about it.

But we know they can't stay out of trouble or not pursue more danger and adventure, especially JJ, and we're counting down the seconds until it returns!

Following John B and the gang, including instant fan favorite Cleo, on the next stage of their adventure fighting against the odds and the Rafes and Wards is bound to be exciting as they face bigger and more dangerous challenges.

And we definitely have our eyes on the romances too, from the established John B and Sarah to whatever is potentially blossoming between Cleo and Pope and Kiara and JJ.

Next Level Chef (FOX)

The Gordon Ramsay hit is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

We certainly can't wait to see this fun competition series of chefs creating fabulous dishes, sometimes under spectacularly bad circumstances.

And we also can't wait for the batch of contestants with inspiring stories who make it impossible to root for just one person.

Next Level Chef returns Feburary 12 on FOX and to its regular time period on Feb 16.

Party Down (Starz)

It's been 13 years since the end of Starz's cult comedy of struggling actors working for a catering company.

With much of the original cast returning (including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally) for the six-episode revival, this promises to be one of the funniest "new" comedies of 2023.

Party Down was always a clever, quirky show. Hopefully, this time around, it gets the attention it deserves!

Party Down returns on Starz on February 24.

Schmigadoon Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Cinco Paul's joyful ode to classic musicals had a fully self-contained Season 1, so the announcement of a second season was a surprising treat!

"Schmicago" boasts an impressive returning cast as well as new faces (including Titus Burgess and Patrick Page). Though details are slim, it promises to lovingly parody the darker, sexier musicals of the 1960s-70s.

We can't wait to be razzle-dazzled all over again!

Schmigadoon Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Severance Season 2 (Apple TV+)

The slow-burn start of one of television's darkest new dystopian dramas led to a heart-racing finale and so many questions left unanswered!

Season 2 still doesn't have a premiere date, but it's set to air some time in 2023, and we cannot wait to find out how it all goes down!

Will the Innies and Outies find a way to work together to bring down Lumon? How will Outie Mark cope with the truth about his wife? And just what is going on with those baby goats?

Severance Season 2 will return sometime in 2023.

Magnum PI (NBC)

The hearts of Magnum PI fans were shattered last spring when CBS canceled this iconic reboot.

But thanks to NBC's decision to swoop in and resurrect the handsome PI and his beloved team, our broken hearts are happily on the mend.

With the beautiful Hawaiian scenery, fast cars, and fun storylines, who wouldn't enjoy an hour in the Magnum universe?

And with Thomas and Juliet finally admitting their growing romantic feelings towards one another, there's much to be excited about in this upcoming season.

Magnum PI returns to NBC on February 19.

Hunters (Prime Video)

After an entertaining first season, Hunters will be back for one final hunt.

This time, Hitler is on the list. Can the Hunters finally destroy the ultimate enemy once and for all?

We can't wait to see what they have in store for us.

Hunters premieres January 12 on Prime Video.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Erikson's story is far from over.

This Vikings prequel series is a refreshing look at one of the most interesting eras.

Blood and war are at their core, and we love it.

Vikings: Valhalla premieres on January 12 on Netflix.

YOU (Netflix)

Joe is back, and this time as a teacher in England.

Season three saw Joe grow after finding love, but it seems that he never learns.

Who's the unlucky lady he has his eyes on this time around?

YOU part 1 premieres February 9 and part 2 on March 9 on Netflix

Hightown (Starz)

In the one or so year that Hightown has been off the air, Jackie must have gotten into many shenanigans with her newfound power.

Hightown is never scared of choosing violence.

This, and its knack for introducing gripping storylines and interesting characters, is why we need it back soon.

Hightown will likely return sometime in 2023.

Your Honor (Showtime)

Deciding to make more seasons of a limited series is not usually a good idea.

Your Honor, however, looks promising in the coming season.

Even after losing their children, it looks like the Desiato and Baxter families haven't learned a lesson.

With an addition of a great new cast, it looks like we're in for a ride. Your Honor premieres January 15 on Showtime.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Remaking a comedy as a drama is something few people thought would work.

Bel-Air tells the beloved story of Will but with a dramatic twist. Jabari Banks stepped into the role like he was born for it.

We are looking forward to seeing what more they have for us.

Bel-Air premieres February 23 on Peacock.

Wolfpack (Paramount+)

Teen Wolf might be over, but Jeff Davis is not done with telling this kind of story.

Wolfpack will be set in the same universe as Teen Wolf but with a different cast.

It will dive into the werewolf lore in an all-new environment.

Wolfpack premieres January 26 on Paramount+.

Ted Lasso Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The world needs more Ted Lasso. We didn't know it when the show premiered in 2020, but the cultural phenomenon has stolen our hearts and lives rent-free in our souls.

While we understand and appreciate Jason Sudeikis and his team wanting to take the time to produce the most perfect final season ever, this warm hug of a show is guaranteed an effusive welcome back by Richmond F.C. supporters and Coach Beard enthusiasts worldwide.

It goes beyond wanting to see the club promoted or morbid curiosity about Nate's turn to the Dark Side. We genuinely miss these characters. Even Nate.

We choose to #Believe 2023 is the year they'll come back to us.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Crossover with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Never before in history have there been so many Star Trek series running at the same time, with five separate series and two others greenlit and in pre-production.

Despite a good start, the idea of further crossovers seemed nixed when Discovery leaped into the 32nd century.

So when it was revealed Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid would be portraying live-action versions of their animated characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, the fandom went wild.

While details remained highly secret, Newsome confirmed that she and Quaid will physically be on Pike's Enterprise, interacting with the crew members.

Nevertheless, with anticipation already high for Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, this extraordinary event only raises the fervor.

---------------------------------------

Did we cover what you hope to see in 2023? Let us know in the comments!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.