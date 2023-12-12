Fanatic Feed: Love is Blind Return Set, Palm Royale Premiere Date, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

It's game over for Hightown, which will end its run with its upcoming third season.

Despite a renewal, the Monica Raymund drama has been off the air since December 2021, fueling speculation that the show may not be long for this world.

The good news is that seven episodes have been produced for Hightown Season 3 and promise to bring the show to a close.

We'll need to tune in to find out how well the show wraps up because Hightown Season 2 left us with more questions than answers.

TVLine has confirmed that the final season will begin unspooling on Friday, January 26, 2024.

If you want to learn more about the season ahead, check out our Hightown Season 3: Everything We Know post.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular dating formats on the small screen is not going anywhere.

Netflix revealed Tuesday that Love is Blind has been renewed through Season 7.

The sixth season of the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted reality TV hit will hit the air on February 14, 2024.

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them," the logline teases.

"Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods.

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

"Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind."

While Peacock has been ramping up the promotional train for Dr. Death Season 2, footage of the documentary companion Cutthroat Conman hasn't been as prominent.

Peacock has finally unveiled the trailer for the 90-minute special that is set to premiere on December 21, 2023.

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman reveals the shocking rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini, the superstar celebrity surgeon who ascended to global fame after performing the world's first synthetic organ transplant...

Only to be exposed as an international conman whose web of lies extends decades, ensnared many including those in his personal life and left a trail of devastated patients grappling with a nightmare.

Over in the world of Apple TV+, we got our first look at Palm Royale, a star-studded Palm Beach-set series.

Kristen Wiig leads the ensemble cast alongside Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber.

With extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award-winning Carol Burnett.

Palm Royale' makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

"Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society," the logline teases.

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?"

"Set during the powder keg year of 1969, "Palm Royale" is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong."

