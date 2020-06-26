The Boys: F**ckin' Reunited and a Premiere Date for Season 2, Too!

Happy F**kin' Birthday to me!!

I don't know who else in the crowd got this excellent gift, but I'm screaming my excitement to the rafters!

Today, The Boys held a live event announcing the return of the show later this summer and even showed the first three minutes of the season.

In a nutshell, it's brutal and f**kin' AWESOME!

The entire cast was on board to discuss all things The Boys, and with Patton Oswalt hosting the gig, it was split into a few different parts.

There were "breakout" sessions with The Boys and The Seven, which makes a lot of sense since they don't exactly get along on-screen.

The same cannot be said for their off-air counterparts.

There have been a lot of online sessions with many different casts over the last couple of months, but this one was not only entertaining from start to finish but came off without a technical hitch.

Everybody had something fun to offer, too, without any wallflowers in the bunch.

Because duh.

It feels like forever since we've gotten the first look at Aya Cash in costume as Stormfront, and she brought along a special clip of the first time Stormfront meets Homelander and Queen Maeve.

There is going to be a fiery connection between Stormfront and Homelandwer that we won't want to miss.

And if you're as excited about the return of The Boys as the rest of us, you'll be pleased to know the cast and creator are just as enthusiastic.

The first three minutes of the new season features Jim Beaver and Giancarlo Esposito resuming their roles as Secretary of Defense Robert A. Singer and Stan Edgar, respectively.

While they discuss the repercussions of engaging The Seven (a 34% fatality rate, anyone?), the gore is in high gear.

The intercut between the conversation, and the action is brilliant, and if that's the tone for the whole season, we're going to be drained by the end.

So when IS the new season?

It rolls out on September 4. Happy Labor Day, you guys!

The best part of all of this? Even if you missed the live event, you can watch it right now.

So buckle up, Boys Fanatics, and catch your first glimpse of The Boys Season 2 and some great conversation, too.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control.

His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also includes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Who's excited???

