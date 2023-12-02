Prime Video Drops Trailers for The Boys Season 4 & Fallout, and Good News for Reacher Fans

Prime Video teased some big announcements during the CCXP fan event in São Paulo, Brazil, and we're grinning from ear-to-ear with what we got.

We'll start with one of the most significant announcements.

The Boys Season 4 has a trailer. After the end of Gen V Season 1, we've been dying to know what would become of some of our favorite characters.

Of course, we will have plenty of lingering questions from The Boys Season 3 to be answered.

The highly-anticipated footage introduced Jeffrey Dean Morgan into The Boys universe.

Prime Video is keeping details about his character under wraps, but the footage certainly gives us some indication of what he's like.

He seemingly knows who Butcher is, but he doesn't know the show's name -- or the group he may or may not be about to work with.

"Your team, what's your code name again?" Morgan's character says.

"The Boys," Butcher responds, leading to a perfectly timed "Oof, who came up with that s–t?" from Morgan.

No matter the project, Morgan always brings his A-game, and we're excited about seeing him in a new role after playing Negan for years.

That's not to say Negan's arc is growing stale. Far from it, actually.

TWD: Dead City gave us some of the franchise's best content in years.

When The Boys Season 4 premieres in 2024, the world is "on the brink," but "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," the logline teases.

"Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader.

"The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

Sounds ominous, right? But we're sure this will be the reset the series needs after The Boys Season 3.

Check out the promo below.

Over in the world of Fallout, we're getting our first footage of the videogame adaptation from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

Going into the series, there is some trepidation because it will be an original story, but that gives the show more room to switch things up and play with expectations.

We'll witness this story from Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller Lucy ventures out into the world for the first time after a nuclear apocalypse.

If you've played video games, you know the world is anything but safe, with mutated species roaming around and people who may or may not want to kill you for your supplies.

It's a cutthroat world that has been adapted well if the first footage is to be believed.

We meet several characters, played by Michael Emerson, Kyle McLachlan, and Walton Goggins, as we venture into this franchise in its new medium.

Check out the official teaser trailer.

Meanwhile, over in the world of Reacher, we got some good news at CCXP.

Prime Video issued a renewal for Reacher Season 3 ahead of the premiere of Reacher Season 2.

It's good news to go into the second season on December 15, knowing that the show will return.

It's been rough going out there for many shows in recent months, and Prime Video has cut many shows -- even renewed shows -- so we hope there will be some stability going forward with more shows making the cut.

Looking ahead to Reacher Season 2, we know it's based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels.

Alan Ritchson returns to headline the series alongside Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos as key members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit.

Rounding out the cast are Ferdinand Kingsley as A.M., a mercenary that Homeland Security refers to as a "ghost," Robert Patrick as Shane Langston, head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record, and Domenick Lombardozzi as tough NYPD detective Guy Russo.

Check out the renewal reveal and a new sneak peek below.

