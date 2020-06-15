Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Larissa and Colt reunite?

Colt made it clear he wanted to move on during 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 1, but his ex-wife seemingly confirmed she still had feelings for him.

What did Debbie have to say about everything?

Meanwhile, Andrei dropped a bombshell on Elizabeth's family that put them at odds.

Was it the beginning of the end for the duo?

Elsewhere, Angela confirmed she wanted to try for a baby with Michael, but a hurdle with his visa application threatened to ruin everything.

