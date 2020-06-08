Watch Billions Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Taylor make the right impact?

Shifting alliances continued to cause problems for everyone on Billions Season 5 Episode 6.

With new enemies popping up from everywhere, the gang had to make a plan to save everyone.

Meanwhile, Axe learned of an old scheme that could derail his entire career.

What did did Rod want to do to keep the company flourshing during these tough times?

Use the video above to watch Billions online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.