Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Jane sacrifice herself to save the entire team?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 7, the agent proposed that she turned herself in and it paved the way for some shocking revelations. 

Scrambling Team - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 7

As Weller grappled with the possibility of losing the love of his life, he confronted his demons. 

Meanwhile, Zapata's past came back to haunt her when someone she once worked with showed up in town. 

Did they have a connection to Madeline?

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

Ivy: I wouldn't underestimate [Allie].
Madeline: Well, don't underestimate me.

I'm telling you to step up. Weller and his team just took out my ZIP.

Ivy [to Madeline]

