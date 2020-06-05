Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 29

at .

Did Pauly D shoot down Jenni again?

Love was in the air on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 29 as the gang got ready to celebrate Angelina's wedding. 

Wedding Laughs - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

However, Jenni felt like she had been hexed, and something crazy happened to her. 

Meanwhile, Angelina finally walked down the aisle, prompting the ladies to say some horrible things about her. 

Did they derail the whole wedding?

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 29 Online

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  2. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3
  3. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 29
  4. Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 29