Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 31

Did Angelina go ham at her wedding?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 31, the aftermath of Deena, Jenni, and Nicole's speech played out.

Angelina was livid and set out to get her own back on her supposed friends.

However, the guys stepped in to try to build a bridge between them.

With this being Nicole's final episode, we learned some shocking details about what was going on for her back home.

