Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 5

What happened to Octavia?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 5, our hero got to learn about a whole new world, but did it change her as much as her captors thought it would?

Octavia and Levitt - The 100 Season 7 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Clarke continued to work with the new villains, while fully hoping she would be able to save Bellamy's life. 

Elsewhere, Murphy and Emori found themselves trying to fool the world over what they could do. 

The 100 Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Anders: You each demonstrated an impressive devotion to the Shepherd. Our predecessors on this planet did not share that faith. Like our ancestors on Earth, they destroyed their world. Even before they were wiped out by Gen 9 and turned into crystal giants; their atmosphere was so polluted they were forced to build forests underground in order to breathe. Even the rain that should fall from the sky; it falls instead by their technology. For that we thank them. And where are they now? We know that by the time the Shepherd delivered us with his stone, the Bardonians were gone. Extinct. Why is that?
A Disciple: They didn't have the Shepherd.
Anders: No, they didn't. They didn't have faith so they lost their last great battle. The same enemy is coming after us. But in the light of the Shepherd we will not lose. We are close now. We have located the key. After hundreds of years it has returned. Ours is the generation that will win the last war.

Hope: Without Orlando we don't need to take unnecessary risks.
Orlando: Leaving Orlando was an unnecessary risk!

The 100 Season 7 Episode 5

