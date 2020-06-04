Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 8

Did Garcelle make the biggest mistake of her career?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 8, her work for a charity was honored.

However, she stirred up controversy with her speech at an event honoring her.

Meanwhile, Erika continued to try to play both sides in the division among the ladies.

Who tried to call her out?

Elsewhere, a blast from the past returned to the show with a rumor about a secret hookup.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.