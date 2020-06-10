Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 8 Episode 22

Did Dayna forgive Scheana?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Episode 22, things took a turn at the reunion when Andy asked questions about why the two women butted heads.

What did Scheana have to say about her actions?

Meanwhile, Ariana finally opened up about her struggle with depression.

She revealed that Lisa Vanderpump was the only person she would speak to during her worst days.

Elsewhere, Stassi was put on the spot over her treatment of Katie.

