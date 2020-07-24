The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Sneak Peek: Will Sara Gets Some Answers?

At the center of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, which airs 9-11 Sunday on TNT, are two kidnapped baby girls.

One is the daughter of an indigent, single mother, and the other is the daughter of the Spanish counsel general.

The first of the infants, the poor child, turns up dead in a doll display at a ritzy department store after her mother, Martha Napp, has been executed for her murder.

Sara Howard's detective agency is hired to locate the second girl, Anna Linares.

Complicating matters is that the United States is about to go to war with Spain, with William Randolph Hearst's New York Journal fanning the flames.

One thing connecting the two children is the Lying-In Hospital, New York's maternity hospital for unwed mothers.

Martha gave birth to her daughter there, while Isabella Linares took Anna there after an accident at home.

So a member of the hospital staff is likely to be the kidnapper.

Dr. Markoe, the hospital's director, is definitely up to something sketchy.

He's allowed rich men to stash their mistresses at the hospital, making their bastard offspring disappear.

In this exclusive clip from The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 3, Sara comes face to face with Markoe, thanks to the intercession of Oggie Gildersleeve, one of John Moore's friends who has taken a shine to Sara.

This confrontation comes after Sara sneaks in the employee entrance of the hospital and skulks about the hospital until she's caught by the nasty matron, Maureen.

Markoe remembers Sara from her ineffective effort to halt Martha's execution. As the clip shows, Sara and Markoe go at it in that polite Victorian style.

On her way out after their debate, Sara recruits a mole at the hospital, the young nurse Libby, who will play a key role throughout the rest of the series.

Also in these two episodes, Hearst throws a lavish ball to celebrate his goddaughter Violet's engagement to John, a reporter for the opposition New York Times who the media mogul clearly doesn't respect.

At the ball, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler will meet his intellectual equal, who promises to distract the good doctor when he needs to concentrate most.

And a jealous Sara, who turned down John's marriage proposal in The Alienist Season 1, tries to get him to reconsider his choice of Violet.

Please be here on Sunday night for a full review after these two episodes air.

Now, let's take a look at what lies ahead:

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.