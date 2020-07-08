The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer Promises Gore Galore in All-Out War!

It's going to be a long wait until September 4!

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer for the second season of The Boys, the first three episodes of which will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020.

New episodes will be available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9.

And while that rollout might shock you, there is nothing we need more in 2020 than episodic programming. I praise this decision.

We'll be able to gather around reviews like we did in the old days of the 2010s to discuss and delight in the carnage The Boys and the Supes leave behind.

Because if there's one thing we can see from the new teaser trailer, it's that things are going to be bloodier than ever.

The war is on between the Supes, who the masses still, sadly, believe to be heroes, and The Boys, who aim to put an end to their reign of terror.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control.

His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own.

On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also includes Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world.

It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film.

What's the verdict so far, Fanatics?

Isn't it nice to know that streaming services have held back some of their content for us to enjoy during this dismal 2020?

Who else wants summer to blow by so that we can watch The Boys right now?

Hit the comments with thoughts on the latest.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.