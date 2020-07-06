Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did Elizabeth agree to go to Moldova?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 4, Andrei dropped another bombshell that made her family question his intentions.

Meanwhile, Larissa reached out to Jess and dropped some startling revelations about Colt.

Elsewhere, Angela wanted to get married and have children, but she did not think about the hurdles she faced.

Kalani and Asuelu split up in one of the wildest developments in series history.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.