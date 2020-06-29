Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Season 5 Episode 3

Did Larissa get some sweet revenge?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 3, she learned that Colt was dating another woman from Brazil.

To complicate matters, Larissa reached out to the woman in question to tell her about her time with him.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth fumed as Andrei planned the wedding without her.

Did she manage to get her family to agree to attend?

Elsewhere, Asuelu and Kalani bickered over the measles outbreak in Samoa.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.