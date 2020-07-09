Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 8

How did the end of the world begin?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 8, Clarke finally met Bill Cadodgan and there was a devastating development about the future. 

Callie On The Outside - The 100 Season 7 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Becca's final journey to Earth was finally charted as we got to see what happened to her when she arrived on the ground. 

Who did she build a strong connection with?

Elsewhere, a new family was introduced, and a devastating development pit them against each other. 

Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 8 Online

The 100 Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

Can't steal something that belongs to all of us. It was sent here to save the human race.

Cadogan

People want to believe that their leaders are telling the truth.

Callie

The 100 Season 7 Episode 8

