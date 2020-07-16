Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 9

Did everyone in Sanctum perish?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 9, things continued to change for everyone as a tense battle for supremacy kicked off.

Meanwhile, Octavia and Diyoza were forced to make a big decision in Bardo when the truth about the villains came to light.

Elsewhere, Clark learned more devastating news about Bellamy.

But what did she find out about the elusive Bill Cadogan?\

Use the video above to watch The 100 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.