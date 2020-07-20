Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did the group prove to be a good force in the world of criminal investigations?

Sara assembled the troops on The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1. months after cracking the previous case. 

Making Plans - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Unfortunately for everyone, however, the case was completely different to the first. 

With a young child kidnapped and no leads in the case, they had to get creative.

Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Paul Dailly

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Martha: What are they calling me? Are they calling me a monster, Dr. Kreizler?
Kreizler: You are not a monster, Martha. It is the world that is monstrous.

Deputy Warden: In my book, butchering your own child is a crime against God and man.
Kreizler: Despite your polished shoes and shiny buttons, Deputy Warden, I do not believe your uniform gives you the right to pass sentence.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Distraught Mother - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1
Causing Trouble - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1
Upscale Fiancee - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1
Persecuted Mother - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 1
Rehabilitation Continues - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Recovering Alienist - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
