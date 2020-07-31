Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Not Very Merry-Achi

at .

Did Leah get ousted from the group?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 16, Leah's antics at Ramona'a birthday party took center stage.

Ramona's Birthday - The Real Housewives of New York City

Ramona was mad about Leah's actions and the rest of the women scrambled to pick sides.

Meanwhile, Dorinda continued the process of healing after her recent split, but she grew concerned over a friend.

Hiw did Luann feel about her show?

