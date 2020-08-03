Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-03-20: All-Too-Fragile Family Bonds

Family has always been the backbone of Days of Our Lives.

Julie often reminds everyone that once you join the Hortons, you have a huge group of people who have your back no matter what life throws at you.

The same is true for the Bradys, but on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-03-20, Sami and at least one of her children are going to learn that family bonds can be irrevocably broken if you're not careful.

The extended promo video for Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-03-20 features clips of Allie confronting Will over his part in Sami's latest manipulations and Sonny confronting Sami.

All of this time, you and Mom were plotting behind my back to make sure Rafe didn't get my baby.

Allie is wrong in her assumption that Will wanted to block Rafe's adoption bid. In fact, Will talked to Rafe on multiple occasions to make sure he wasn't stepping on any toes.

Nevertheless, Will's boneheaded choice to go along with Sami's plea for secrecy when he strongly disapproved of her tactics is going to come back to bite him, and he is going to end up in the naughty corner with Sami...and with no baby, to boot.

It's a shame, because Sami has finally got the message that she needs to back off now that Allie kicked her out of the delivery room, but she's going to suffer serious consequences for her controlling behavior anyway.

Of course, Sami can't help being Sami, and part and parcel of that is that she'll blame anyone and everyone but herself for being on the outs with Allie.

Spoilers say she's going to blame Nicole for the rift, and that means another Sami/Nicole war is on the horizon.

There's plenty of action on other fronts, too. The spoiler video also contains clips of Eve attempting to brainwash Ben, a shirtless Jake walking in to find Gabi sitting on the bed in his room, Lani getting news about her own pregnancy, and a steamy scene between Xander and Sarah.

Check out the spoiler photos below and let us know what you're most looking forward to.

Sami confides in Belle her anger at Nicole for coming between her and Allie.

Sami certainly isn't going to waste any time finding someone else to blame for her rift with Allie.

It's surprising that she confides in Belle. The sisters have been enemies their entire lives, starting with Sami stealing baby Belle and putting her on the black market.

But in recent years, they've finally put the past aside and developed a sisterly bond.

Hopefully, Belle will be able to talk some sense into Sami, but it's highly unlikely. Sami's already ignored Eric and Lucas' attempts to set her straight, and they're the two people she respects the most.

Ben attempts to make his escape.

I'd love it if he succeeded, made his way back to Salem, and found a way to neutralize Eve.

But that never happens. If Ben escapes at all, it'll be for 30 seconds and then Eve will recapture him.

It's hard to say who will be tortured more: Ben or the viewers watching this horrific story.

Allie makes a decision about her baby's adoption.

I knew Will and Sonny jumped the gun when they told Ari they were adopting Allie's baby.

She seemed hesitant about signing the papers in the first place, and once she learns the full truth about Sami's plot, she's not going to let the guys adopt her son.

The question is: now what?

Sarah wasn't interested in adoption before, Rafe's reasons for turning Allie down were legitimate, and there's really no one else. Is Allie going to allow a stranger to adopt the baby...or end up keeping him?

Sonny is upset to learn of Will's betrayal.

What a mess!

All Will had to do was stand up to Sami and tell Sonny and/or Allie the truth.

Will knows how to handle Sami when he wants to, so it's a shame he's let her cause all this trouble for him and his family this time.

Steve and Kayla strengthen their bond.

We need some lighthearted romance to balance out all the drama, and Steve and Kayla's scenes fit the bill.

These two need a story. But bond-strengthening scenes are good too.

Besides, we didn't get to share in much of their impromptu trip, so a sexy staycation almost makes up for it.

Bonnie asks Justin to be her lawyer.

Okay...what does Bonnie need a lawyer for?

It's too much to ask that she wants to get into Witness Protection and leave town.

This is probably some stupid scheme to get Lucas' attention. But if Justin ends up with this annoying Adrienne lookalike, I'm going to puke.

Eli and Lani discover surprising news about her pregnancy.

Don't worry, ELani fans. It's not bad news.

Spoilers say that Lani is carrying twins!

Multiples are more high risk pregnancies than single pregnancies, so Lani may want to reconsider her plan to remain on active duty.

Gwen spies on Gabi for Chad.

Gwen is trying to help Chad neutralize Gabi's threat to his power at Dimera Enterprises, but she may get more than she bargained for.

If she catches Jake doing anything that even looks steamy with Gabi, there will be hell to pay.

Will Gwen keep her eyes on the prize or will she get distracted by a towel-clad Jake entering Gabi's room?

Nicole encourages Allie to see her son.

Sami may have reason to be jealous of Nicole. Nicole is an excellent surrogate parent to Allie and has been super supportive throughout Allie's pregnancy.

Allie will probably listen to her.

Will she bond with her baby once she's seen him and decide against adoption after all?

Eric gives Sami advice about her children.

Save your breath, Eric.

As much as Sami respects Eric, she doesn't listen to anyone. That's why she's in this mess in the first place.

And she'll fall back on throwing it in Eric's face that he has no children if she doesn't like what he has to say.

I wish Eric would tell Sami how insensitive that is, considering his only child died long before he even knew he was a father.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

