Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-10-20: Sami vs Nicole...Again!

Here we go again.

Sami and Nicole have been enemies for decades, and the drama over Allie's pregnancy have pitted them against each other over and over.

And on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-10-20, they will once again be at each other's throats thanks to Allie's latest decision.

According to the spoiler video, Allie is going to run away and leave a note asking Nicole to take care of her baby.

Hopefully this disappointing development will be short lived. Lindsay Arnold is a strong addition to the cast, and it's fun to watch Sami struggle with a daughter who is every bit as headstrong and impulsive as she is.

Allie's decision also sets the stage for the latest fight between Sami and Nicole, as Sami still thinks she has a right to dictate Allie's decisions about who gets custody.

I love Sami, but come on.

All she's doing is alienating Allie more and more and doing things that she'd never accept if Marlena did them to her. Can she learn her lesson already so we can move on?

Sami is probably going to get physical with Nicole again.

These types of temper tantrums outlived their entertainment factor years ago. Battles of wits are one thing, but these catfights are immature, beneath both women, and not fun to watch.

The extended promo video also depicts Gwen seducing Chad, Ben coming home...and a new actress playing Claire as she confronts Eve! Olivia Rose Keegan had a scheduling conflict, so Claire's role will be taken over by Isabel Durant, and one of her first scenes is going to be an epic confrontation with a black-wig-wearing Eve.

This looks like an exciting scene between Eve and her one-time protege. Let's hope viewers give Durant a chance.

NBC has also released 10 official spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-10-20. Check them out below and let us know what you think.

Will and Sami reconcile.

Well, that was fast.

The good news is this should put an end to the finger-pointing marathon we were treated to during the week of 8-03-20.

Will blamed Sami for them losing the ability to adopt Allie's baby, Sonny blamed Will, and Sami blamed Nicole. And it was all obnoxious.

This reconciliation should be a lot easier on the ears than all that yelling, but let's hope Sami doesn't manipulate Will into helping her do something else stupid.

Claire and Marlena discuss Claire's plans for the future.

This is much more like it.

Instead of being involved with a silly, over-the-top wedding sabotage story, Claire can and should be struggling to pick up the pieces of her life now that she's out of Bayview.

Marlena is the perfect person to help Claire figure out her next step, too.

What will the two come up with ? Since Claire has experience with social media, it might be fun for her to work with Kate on Abe's campaign, and Claire having to answer to Salem's most self-assured diva would offer plenty of opportunties for drama.

Gabi and Jake have a huge blowup.

The Gabi/Jake stuff is among the most boring storylines on Days of Our Lives right now.

They're likely fighting over her trying to shoehorn him into Stefan's old role, but does it matter?

It's only a matter of time before they end up in bed together, and for Gabi, fighting is foreplay.

Let's hope that's not the end result of whatever this is.

Kate recounts to Abe her bitter rivalry with Vivian.

Finally, an Abe sighting!

I'd rather his story about working with Kate be about them butting heads over work, but I'll take what I can get.

There's no real reason for Kate to be telling Abe any of this...but does it mean Vivian will soon make a reappearance?

Claire covers for Allie.

Welcome Isabel Durant!

But Claire covering for Allie is not a good thing.

She's already struggling to win back her family's trust, so the last thing she needs to do is get caught in a lie of her cousin's making.

How many sneaky things is she going to do before Marlena makes good on her threat to send her back to Hong Kong with Shawn and Belle?

Sonny and Will work on their relationship.

Will appears to be in full reconciliation mode.

That's better than endless fighting, but Sonny better own up to his half of the problems.

Yes, Will lied, but Sonny jumped the gun with Ari and was also behind getting a puppy to soothe Ari's feelings about getting a sibling. Plus, his tantrum when he found out what Will had done was extremely immature.

Will shouldn't let him off the hook for any of that, especially the big blowup.

Ben has a nightmare of strangling Ciara.

Ugh.

Remember in the lead-up to Aiden's "death" when he had endless nightmares of strangling Hope? I'd tried to block that out of my mind, and now the writers are going in the same direction with Ben and Ciara.

This is not entertaining, and the biggest mystery here is why the writers thought anyone would like it.

Rafe and Hope share a close moment.

I was never a fan of this couple, to say the least, but now it seems pointless.

Both characters are due to exit Salem within the next two months, so who cares if they're friends or lovers? They're about to be off our screens.

That said, Rafe and Hope's new friendship has been far more tolerable than the arguing and belittling they did when they were an official couple.

Let's hope it stays that way.

Eve pleads with Claire not to turn her in.

Let's hope Claire doesn't listen.

She's already covering for Allie, and if she's the least bit sympathetic to the woman who could have killed Ciara, that'll be the end of the girls' latest reconciliation.

Eve will likely use the fact that she covered for Claire's firesetting to try to get her way.

Just walk away, Claire. Just walk away.

Gabi and Jake get surprising news.

Now what? It seems they're always getting surprising, shocking, or tragic news in these spoilers.

Given that Gwen is seducing Chad, chances are this news has to do with that.

Marci Miller is returning as Abigail at some point...could the news be that she's on her way home?

