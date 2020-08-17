Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 8-17-20: A Long Awaited Return

Jay Kenneth Johnston fans, rejoice!

Devotees of the actor best known for playing Philip Kiriakis have been giddy since his return was announced, and now the big day is here.

According to spoilers, Philip makes his grand re-entrance on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-17-20, and this time around he will be locking horns with his cousin Xander.

The spoiler video suggests Philip will also get in between Shawn and Belle, reigniting a decades-old rivalry.

Philip is out of my system.

It's hard to say whether this is the best idea. After all, the Last Blast teens of the early 2000s are now full-fledged adults with kids of their own.

And Shawn and Belle came back to Salem so that they could help support Claire's continued recovery. Can we not spin them off into another cheating storyline, at least not right away?

That said, another Philip/Belle/Shawn love triangle would be better than yet another battle of the CEOs story, which is what Philip appears to be headed toward with Xander.

We already have one of those over at Dimera, and it's easily the least interesting conflict on canvas.

The Days of Our Lives extended promo also reveals that Belle will help Sami file a restraining order against Nicole and Eric.

I'm curious how this'll affect Belle and Claire's relationship, since Claire supports Allie's right to make her own decisions regarding her baby, and what Shawn will think of the whole thing.

Also, hopefully this latest crazy stunt will bring Allie back to Salem to confront her mother again.

Wondering what else is going on in Salem during the week of 8-17-20? Check out the spoiler photos below.

Eric and Nicole receive a restraining order from Sami.

Days of Our Lives is not going to waste any time jumping into the Eric/Nicole/Sami drama.

Sami isn't thinking straight, as usual. This doesn't just affect her archenemy. It affects her brother.

Is Sami afraid she might not alienate absolutely everyone who cares about her? This whole mess can't go anywhere good.

Sarah and Xander share a romantic afternoon.

If you were disappointed by the lack of Xarah on Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-10-20, you'll be glad to know the wait is over.

There's love in the afternoon in store for this couple!

Hopefully, they won't end up on opposite sides of Sami's custody battle or anything else. Last time Eric was embroiled in a custody dispute, Sarah jumped in on his side, so it's possible.

Philip returns to Salem!

He's back! And he wants Xander's CEO job.

This would probably be easier to take if we didn't have the stupid Dimera battle raging across town. Can't we have at least one company that has a stable CEO?

Besides, I prefer Philip butting heads with Victor over wanting to live his own life than Philip in CEO mode.

Nicole and Eric have a heated confrontation with Sami.

That should score major points for them at the custody hearing.

Seriously, if you're trying to demonstrate that you're the better, more stable choice to raise an infant, the last thing you need to do is get into a fight with the opposing party.

Sami and Ericole should not even be talking to one another without lawyers present, but this is Salem so instead we'll be lucky if they don't come to blows in Horton Town Square.

Marlena receives grave news about John's condition.

According to spoilers, Sami and Ericole's fight leads to John collapsing.

Sami has some serious evil energy! Every time she argues with someone, they end up in the hospital.

John likely has a stroke or a heart attack. Considering how many times Marlena has been at death's door in recent memory, having her be the one to sit vigil at her husband's bedside may be a nice change of pace.

Xander is threatened by Philip's unexpected return.

I've always wondered what would happen if Xander and Philip met.

They're both black sheep relatives who long for Victor's approval, often at the expense of being themselves. Xander goes down a dark path sometimes because of it, while Philip tries to live a more moral life than Victor.

It sounds like the cousins will be at each other's throats, though.

Let's hope this is all about business and Philip doesn't have his eye on Sarah.

Gabi doesn't react well to Will and Sonny's big decision.

This could be something as innocuous as their decision to get Ari a puppy.

It would be disappointing if that was the case, though.

Sonny, Will, and Gabi are all slated to exit Salem soon -- could this decision have something to do with why Ari's parents all disappear from Salem?

Gwen tries to use Chad to make Jake jealous.

Didn't we do this already?

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-10-20, Gwen kissed Chad in an attempt to make Jake jealous, only for Gabi to walk in instead.

Afterward, she felt terrible about causing Chad trouble and encouraged him to call Abby before Gabi could.

So why on Earth is she trying this again?

Eve marks the anniversary of her daughter's death.

The good news about this: True O'Brien will be back as Paige in some all-new flashback scenes.

The bad news: Since Casey Moss is no longer working on Days of Our Lives, we probably won't get any JJ mentions and the flashbacks will probably rewrite history to make Eve look like a devoted mother.

However, this should give Kassie de Paiva and True O'Brien some great material to work with, and I'll take Paige in whatever form they give her to us.

Steve sits vigil for John.

Whatever causes John to collapse seems serious.

Steve and John have a close friendship, so this will be emotional for Steve.

Hopefully, he won't re-experience any guilt over what he did as Stevano now that his friend is in trouble.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

Hit that big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you're looking forward to, what you can't stand, and what your theories are about Days of Our Lives during the week of 8-17-20.

Days of Our Lives continues to air on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes.

