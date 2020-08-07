The 100 Promo: Bellamy Blake Returns!

Viewers have been questioning Bellamy Blake's fate for months now. 

Thankfully, The 100 is about to give viewers the answers they desperately require. 

We were led to believe he's dead, but the new clip dropped by The CW confirms our bearded hero is alive and well. 

Bellamy's Back - The 100

“Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake?” reads the official synopsis for The 100 Season 7 Episode 11

While the network is not offering up any more than that, we have the clip to dissect. 

Bellamy Upset - The 100

Bellamy looks to be alone and confused on a planet, and given that we've been introduced to a wealth of new locations during The 100 Season 7, he could be anywhere. 

But, Bellamy is going to fight to save his life, as evidenced by the way he feasts on a scorpion. 

“There is a way off this planet,” Bellamy says in the clip. “I’m not afraid!”

Bellamy first went missing on The 100 Season 7 Episode 1, with fans questioning where the heck Octavia's brother and Clarke's BFF had disappeared to. 

Clarke Is Certain In Bardo - The 100 Season 7 Episode 10

With the mythology slowly expanding, we later learned that Bellamy had been blown up in Bardo. 

If you watch The 100 online, you know we got to witness it in all its heartbreaking glory. 

It was a bizarre direction to take the narrative, and the fans never believed he was truly dead. 

Heck, even Clarke had trouble believing the news. 

If there's one thing that will make all of this worthwhile, it's a meeting between the two friends as they react to what the hell has been going on. 

Clarke Griffin in Season 7 - The 100

We are fast approaching the finish line and the stakes have been raised like never before. 

The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 took a pivotal character out of the equation for good. 

Things are only going to get more brutal as these final six episodes unspool. 

It's hard to believe that this thrilling drama is coming to an end. 

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

