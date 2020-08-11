Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Kenny and Armando get engaged?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 11 found Kenny scheming to get Armando to accept his proposal.

What did Kenny's family have to say about his actions?

Meanwhile, Brittany felt like she and Yazan's relationship was over after he made a comment about her changing religions.

Elsewhere, Tim finally came clean to Melyza's father about cheating on her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.