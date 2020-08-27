Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 7

What issues plagued the couples post-honeymoon?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7, things took a turn when it became clear that the couples were not all suited together.

Meanwhile, Pastor Cal dropped a bombshell on all of the couples after they moved into their apartments.

Elsewhere, Bennett was indimidated by Amelia's place in the process.

Did it signal the end of their relationship?

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.