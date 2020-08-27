Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 7

at .

What issues plagued the couples post-honeymoon?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7, things took a turn when it became clear that the couples were not all suited together. 

Christina is Frustrated - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Pastor Cal dropped a bombshell on all of the couples after they moved into their apartments. 

Elsewhere, Bennett was indimidated by Amelia's place in the process. 

Did it signal the end of their relationship?

Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7 Photos

Christina is Frustrated - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
Christina and Henry - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
Tiny House - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
Insecure Bennett? - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
Body Autonomy - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
Bed time - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
  1. Married at First Sight
  2. Married at First Sight Season 11
  3. Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 7
  4. Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 7