Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Was there a way to save everyone?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 12, things took a turn when a new day dawned on Sanctum, but Sheidheda had a plan.

Did the villain get the upper hand in this final battle?

Meanwhile, Murphy faced off with Nikki again after it emerged that she was still out to get him.

Elsewhere, Gabriel had to make a controversial decision about his future on Bardo.

