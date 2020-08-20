Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Was there a way to save everyone?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 12, things took a turn when a new day dawned on Sanctum, but Sheidheda had a plan. 

Murphy Faces off With Nikki - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12

Did the villain get the upper hand in this final battle?

Meanwhile, Murphy faced off with Nikki again after it emerged that she was still out to get him. 

Elsewhere, Gabriel had to make a controversial decision about his future on Bardo. 

The 100 Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Echo: Is it more important than us?
Bellamy: ...Yes.

And now I am trying to save you! All of you! Clarke, if you don't tell me where it is ... they will execute all of you. Please let me help.

Bellamy

The 100 Season 7 Episode 12 Photos

Clarke and Bellamy in Bardo - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
Murphy Faces off With Nikki - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
Nikki Tied Up - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
Emori and Murphy Have to Brainstorm - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
Nikki in Sanctum on a New Day - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
Bellamy Is Back - The 100 Season 7 Episode 12
