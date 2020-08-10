Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Was the killer brought to justice?

On The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 8, things took a turn when a surprising lead put Kreizler, Sara, and John in the firing line. 

Broken Down - The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 8

With a dangerous mission to unmask the killer going on, they had to make decisions about their future. 

Meanwhile, tensions flared up when Sara's agency was given a bad name. 

Who did she turn to?

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

I wouldn't have thought a newspaperman's occupation would be this hazardous.

John [to Sara]

Byrnes: A man walks a beat for half his life. For what? For this.
Marcus: He died in uniform serving the city.
Byrnes: Serving the propertied patroons with greenbacks in their pockets. It's what we do, Marcus. Do you think there'd be an army of men out there hunting for your baby? Or his?

