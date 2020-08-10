Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Was the killer brought to justice?

On The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Season 1 Episode 8, things took a turn when a surprising lead put Kreizler, Sara, and John in the firing line.

With a dangerous mission to unmask the killer going on, they had to make decisions about their future.

Meanwhile, tensions flared up when Sara's agency was given a bad name.

Who did she turn to?

Use the video above to watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.