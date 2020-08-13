Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 10 Episode 15

Did Denise manage to get through to the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 15, things in Rome got crazy when Denise started pointing fingers at the women.

Lisa Rinna was put on blast for not acting like a friend to her, and Teddi was in trouble for spreading rumors.

Denise started to wonder whether the ladies deserved the time of day.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.