Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Sex, Lies, and Text Messages

at .

Did the truth about Denise come out?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 16, things took a turn when Brandi said she definitely had sex with the actress. 

A Vespa Tour - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

With things getting crazy among the housewives, everyone assembled at Teddi's baby shower, and the battle lines were drawn. 

Meanwhile, Kyle schemed to get the truth out as everyone wondered what was coming next. 

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10
  3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 16
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Sex, Lies, and Text Messages