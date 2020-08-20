Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Sex, Lies, and Text Messages

Did the truth about Denise come out?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 16, things took a turn when Brandi said she definitely had sex with the actress.

With things getting crazy among the housewives, everyone assembled at Teddi's baby shower, and the battle lines were drawn.

Meanwhile, Kyle schemed to get the truth out as everyone wondered what was coming next.

