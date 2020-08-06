Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: There's No Place Like Rome

Did Denise manage to get the ladies back on her side?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 14, the insanity in Rome continued as Denise realized someone was talking about her private life.

However, things took a big turn when Denise claimed that Brandi had sex with another housewife.

Meanwhille, Sutton was unimpressed with the way the ladies targeted Denise and set out to find out who orchestrated it.

