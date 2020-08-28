Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: No Party Like a Mob Party

Did Ramona ruin Leah's party?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 20, the two women continued to lock horns over recent events.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Dorinda when she learned that one of the women were talking about her.

Elsewhere, Sonja continued to get her brand off the ground, but did she make the money back she put into it?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.